OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 18-year-old woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, Makayla Renea Tobler was last seen May 4 in the area of Airport Road in Oxford at around 2 p.m. Tobler is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Tobler’s location is asked to call the OPD at 256-835-6133 or 911.