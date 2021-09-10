Officials searching for missing Pinson 13-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old from Pinson who was last seen Thursday.

Deshun Author Johnson Jr. was last seen leaving his residence on Thursday. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts, black Nike flip flops and a tan brown backpack.

Authorities say that he stands between 4-foot-11 and 5-foot-1 and weighs between 110 to 115 pounds.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.