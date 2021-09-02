Officials searching for 14-year-old boy in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard and other first responders are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Destin on Wednesday evening.

The boy was reportedly swimming at Henderson Beach State Park. He was last seen wearing gray-colored shorts.

Officials said his friends saw him struggling to swim in the surf about 200 feet off the shoreline, then he went underwater and did not resurface.

The Coast Guard said crews searched through the night and are currently still searching for the boy. Personnel with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local lifeguards are also assisting with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.

News 13 will continue to update this story as soon as new information becomes available.