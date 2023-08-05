MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moundville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Rosa Maria Kelly Harper was last seen Thursday around 3 p.m. wearing a black top and jogger pants in the 1800 block of Links Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Harper stands at 5-foot-2, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and red or auburn hair.

Those with information on Harper’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or the MPD at 205-371-2218.