MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 15-year-old girl is missing after she ran allegedly away from home Tuesday evening, according to the Moody Police Department.

Shakina Sensabaugh is 5’5″, 109 pounds and has short, blonde curly hair. She was last seen wearing a colorful dress with blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Sensabaugh or has information on her location is asked to contact the MPD’s Criminal Investigative Division at 205-640-0326 or 205-640-0343.