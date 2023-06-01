MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moody Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday.

According to the MPD, Mary Elizabeth Marzenell was last seen driving her 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis with Alabama license plate “59AC08M” at 10 a.m. Monday. She was wearing light-colored blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt with Christian writing on the front. Marzenell is considered at risk because of medical conditions.

Those who have information on Marzenell’s location are asked to call the Moody Police Dispatch at 205-640-3333 or their local law enforcement agency.