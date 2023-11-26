MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Jennifer Works, 64, escaped from a mental rehab facility in Montgomery at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Works suffers from schizophrenia and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, pants with a flower pattern and black shoes. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 120 pounds.

Those with information on Works’ whereabouts are urged to contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.