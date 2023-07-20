UPDATE: Montevallo Police Department later announced Thursday that Mary Hinston was located and found safe.

Original: Montevallo Police ask for public’s assistance in locating missing woman

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montevallo Police Department announced Thursday it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the MPD, 78-year-old Mary Hinston was last seen Wednesday at about 4 p.m. in Decatur. Hinston is a white female who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered person alert for Hinston.

Anyone who has information on Hinston is asked to call the MPD at 205-665-1263 or 911.