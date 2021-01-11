Missing Shelby Co. man, 26, last seen in Highland Lakes area

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County authorities have requested the public’s assistance locating a 26-year-old man who was reported missing Monday.
Jalen Daniel Anderson was last seen in the Highland Lakes area driving a black 2019 Mazda CX-5, Shelby County deputies say. He has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact Investigator Smitherman with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6012 or via email at jsmitherman@shelbyso.com. Information may also be directed to the main office at 205-670-6000.
Anyone wishing to submit a tip anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or visit their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.
