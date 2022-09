Photo of Summer Shears, an Alexandria woman who is currently missing. (Photo courtesy of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert.

Summer Shears, 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are unknown and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her.

Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 199 pounds.

If anyone knows her location, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600.