UPDATE: ALEA confirms the missing and endangered person alert issued for Blalock was cancelled.

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — A missing and endangered person alert was issued Tuesday morning for an 80-year-old Lincoln man.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Jerome Blalock was last seen on June 26 at his home in Lincoln. Blalock was last seen wearing jeans, a dark button-down shirt and a hat.

Blalock is described as a 5’7″ and 147 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding Blalock’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lincoln Police at 205-763-7777.