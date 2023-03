OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pharcia Ann Pressly.

Pressly, 63, was last seen at the Family Dollar on Eastern Blvd in Montgomery on March 1. She was wearing grey pants, a purple sweater, and a blue vest.

Police say Presly is a diabetic and may be experiencing cognitive issues that may affect her safety.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pressly is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867.