OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ricky Brimer Jr.

Brimer Jr, 37, was last seen leaving his residence on foot near Fox Run Parkway at 7 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Police say Briner Jr. may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety.

Anyone with information regarding Briner Jr’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers at 334-215-7867.