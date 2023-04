TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Talladega County sheriff’s are searching for a missing Munford woman who was last seen on April 5.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lisa Smith, 55, was last seen in the area of Garrison Lame/ She may be traveling in a white 2023 Honda CR-V. She is described as being 5’5″, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information, contact TCSO at 256-761-2141.