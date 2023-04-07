NEW ORLEANS (WJTV) – New Orleans police are working to find a missing Mississippi woman.

According to police, Shawna Rali Halford, 26, was last seen at midnight on March 30, 2023, at a club in the 800 block of Bourbon Street. Halford reportedly told a friend she was going to leave for a walk around the street, but she did not return.

The friend told police Halford has not been seen since. Halford’s family traveled to New Orleans in order to search for her.

“It has been tough. I’m not going to lie. I don’t think we were prepared for what it was going to be like handing out flyers and having to explain why every time. It was really overwhelming. Everybody is trying to help, and we’re going to find her,” said Shelly Halford, Shawna’s mother.

According to investigators, Shawna was last seen wearing a multi-colored jumpsuit. She is described as 5’4″ tall and weighs 140 pounds with copper-colored, curly hair.

Shawna Rali Halford (Courtesy: New Orleans Police Dept.)

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at the Eighth District at (504) 659-6080.