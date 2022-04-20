EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department has announced that 15-year-old Leslie Marilyn Richards has been located in Eutaw.

Richards was reported missing Tuesday morning by her mother. The Department of Homeland Security began working with FPD and eventually located the teen in Greene County.

Authorities with DHS are currently interviewing a 20-year-old male in Eutaw in connection to Richards’ disappearance, according to FPD. Detectives with FPD and Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb are now on the way to pick her up.

