Missing Center Point man last seen leaving town, possibly heading to Mississippi

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was last seen leaving Center Point Monday and possibly heading for Mississippi.

Sterling Emanuel Jones, 68, was seen leaving Center Point and possibly heading to Philadelphia, Mississippi, according to the JCSO. Police say he may be accompanied by a man in a silver SUV.

Jones has gray hair, brown eyes, stands at 6′ and weighs 161 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jones, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.