Missing Birmingham woman last seen at bus stop in Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman.

Patricia Ann Eiland, 62, left her home in Birmingham Sept. 10 and was last seen at the Greyhound bus station in Montgomery on Sept. 12. Eiland was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and a purple ball cap.

According to police, Eiland may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with information on Eiland’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205- 325-1450.