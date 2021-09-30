Missing Bessemer man found dead in abandoned house

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who has been missing for the last month was found dead in an abandoned house in Bessemer Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a body was located in a house in the 2300 block of 13th Ct. North as detectives were in the area looking for Chase Beck, a 25-year-old man who went missing Sept. 1. Since the discovery, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as Beck. Authorities say that they do not think foul play was involved at this time.

“Please respect and remember the family and their wishes during this difficult time,” the Bessemer Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to everyone who shared his pictures and spent time looking for Chase.”