WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Winston County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 36-year-old man.

According to WCSO, Joshua Flanigan was last seen on June 6 at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Hwy 195 and County Road 6 in Double Springs. Flanigan is described as being 5’7″, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt and blue jeans. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information, contact WCSO at 205-489-2115.