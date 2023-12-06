OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brian Hugh Caussey, 46, was last seen at around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Turner Road in Oxford. He may be traveling on a red and black 2022 Cana Ryker motorcycle with Alabama license plate “M101305.”

Caussey has gray hair and a beard, stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs about 175 pounds. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

Anyone with any information on Caussey’s whereabouts is urged to call the OPD at (256) 835-6133 or 911.