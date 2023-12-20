ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – On Wednesday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a missing and endangered person alert for an Anniston man last seen in September.

According to ALEA, 42-year-old John Cleveland Duncan was last seen on September 25 at 11 a.m. in the Anniston, Alabama, area. He is 5’4″, 140 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He has tattoos on his face and one reading “Romeo” on his neck.

Duncan may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

Anyone with information on Duncan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anniston Police Department at 256-238-1800.