UPDATE: ALEA cancels missing and endangered person alert for 81-year-old

UPDATE–

(WIAT) — The missing and endangered person alert for 81-year-old Verbin Kemp has been cancelled.

PREVIOUS–

(WIAT) — The Atmore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 81-year-old Verbin L. Kemp.

Kemp is a black male and he is possibly living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen on Sunday, June 7 in the area of Jack Springs Road in Atmore, Alabama around 5:10 p.m. He was wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt, a black heavy jacket with orange lining and brown boots. He may be traveling in a green 2002 Ford Ranger with an Alabama tag, 30CA358.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Verbin Kemp, please contact the Atmore Police Department at 251-368-9141 or call 911.

LATEST POSTS