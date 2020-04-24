MISSING ALERT: 2 teens missing in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing juveniles.

Juanita Mara-Ann Tinajero, 15-year-old female, and Jose Carlos Tinajero, 14-year-old male, were reported missing on April 21, 2020 by their mother Melanie TinaJero. The two teens went missing from their home in the area of Coffee County Road and State Hwy 134.

Jaunita is described as:

5’ 3”

155 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Dark Complexion

Jose Carlos is described as:

5’ 2”

110 lbs.

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Dark complexion

Police ask if you have any information on the whereabouts of Juanita or Jose Carlos, contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Kenneth Davis at (334) 894-6472, or Investigator Jace Holley at (334) 894-6472. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 215-7867.

Additional forms of contact include the Crime Stoppers P3-tips app, which offers Spanish translation.

