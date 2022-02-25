OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Slocomb woman last seen in Dothan on Monday has been found safe in Florida.

Dothan police confirm that Shirley Woodham was found near Eglin Air Force Base, which is located outside Valparaiso, Florida.

Woodham, 86, had last been seen driving a gold 1999 Oldsmobile Model 88 south on Brannon Stand Road at the intersection of Flowers Chapel Road at 8:18 a.m. in Dothan. At the time, her family believed she may have been in Panama City, Florida.

