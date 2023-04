CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old last seen Monday night.

According to CCSO, Andrew McLean was last seen Monday night in the Millerville area wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans. McLean is described as being 5’3″, 141 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact CCSO at 256-354-2176.