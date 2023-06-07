UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Alvie Gene Ponder has been canceled.

ORGINAL: Missing 83-year-old man last seen in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Piedmont Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 83-year-old man who the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for.

According to ALEA, Alvie Gene Ponder was last seen in the early morning Wednesday in the area of Allen Street in Piedmont. He was wearing blue jeans, a shirt and gray and red New Balance sneakers. Ponder left the area in a white Honda CR-V with Alabama tag #11B138M.

Ponder is 5-foot-5, weighs 145 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

Anyone with information on Ponder’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the PPD at 256-447-9091.