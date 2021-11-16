Search for missing 61-year-old Prattville woman cancelled

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have cancelled the search for Karen Causby.

ORIGINAL: The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Prattville woman who may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Karen Lynn Causby, 61, of Prattville, was last seen carrying a puppy in the area near County Road 63 in Prattville around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lynn was wearing blue pajamas with snowflakes and brown slides. She has been described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding Causby are asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.

