GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A body of a 20-year-old man who went missing last week was found by fishermen in the area of Whorton Bend on Wednesday, according to the Gadsden Police Department.

Officers were notified at 11:50 p.m. on April 4 that a vehicle was running unoccupied on the Meighan Boulevard bridge. A search started for Bryan Stamps, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle. The GPD and Gadsden Fire Department were assisted by other agencies in looking for Stamps in the Coosa River.

The GPD is investigating the incident.