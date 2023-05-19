CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Madeleine Bacik was last seen Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Spring Creek Road in Calera. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Tory Ball, mother of reportedly missing 14-year-old Madelyn Brooke Jackson, said police received a tip from a boy who said he received a Snapchat message that Jackson and Bacik were in Pell City.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the CPD at 205-668-3505 or Detective Malpica at 205-668-3848.