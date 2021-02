GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale police have requested the public’s assistance locating a missing teen.

Artavia Johnson, 15, was last seen in the 800 block of Twin Ridge Drive in Gardendale. She stands 5 feet and one inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is urged to contact law enforcement authorities.

The Gardendale Police may be reached at 205-631-8787. This is a developing story, which will be updated as additional details are made available.