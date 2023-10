MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two missing teenagers it stated ran away.

According to the MPD, Jamikal Bell, 17, and Jaquez Bell, 16, were last seen headed to the school bus stop in Midfield on Monday. The relationship between the two, if any, has not been disclosed at this time.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the MPD through Facebook Messenger or at 205-923-7575.