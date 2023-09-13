BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing Montgomery man.

Xavier Reymon Rhone, 23, was last seen on Tuesday after being discharged from a hospital. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt and black Nike shoes. Rhone is 5’11″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Rhone is asked to contact the BPD’s Special Victims Unit Detective D. Jackson at 205-297-8435 or 205-569-5367.

Any additional information can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.