BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man last seen earlier this week has been reported missing by the Birmingham Police Department.

Michael Shane Winslett, 43, was last seen on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the 8000 block of First Avenue South, according to the BPD. He is believed to be on foot in the South East Lake area, possibly in the region of Rugby Ave or First Avenue North.

Winslett is 5-foot-11 and weighs 290 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green 7Up windbreaker and jeans. Winslett had a medical condition that affects his judgment and behavior.

If anyone sees or has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the BPD at 205-328-9311.