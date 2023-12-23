UPDATE: Florence Jernigan McCarthy has been found, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Saturday.

ORIGINAL: Leeds Police Department searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 22

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Leeds Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Florence Jernigan McCarthy, 85, was last seen Friday around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Becker Lane in Leeds. She is described as being 5-foot-4, weighing 119 pound and has white hair and blue eyes. McCarthy may be living with a condition impairing her judgement.

If you have any information on McCarthy’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the LPD at 205-625-4913.