Lawrence County, Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing teen

LEOMA, Tenn. (WHNT) – Lawrence County authorities are conducting a multi-agency search for a missing 15-year-old.

Hunter Edmondson went missing Monday afternoon while walking in the area of Richardson road and rabbit trail road in Leoma. He was last seen around 3:30 pm and reported missing at 5:30 pm. Authorities say they quickly organized a ground and air search.

Edmondson was believed to have been wearing a hoodie and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance, according to officials.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol used its helicopter in the search however Edmondson’s whereabouts are still unknown. Officials say they attempted to ping the teen’s phone through the night.

Crews will restart search efforts this morning.

“It is my sincere hope that Hunter is safe and will be reunited with his family and friends soon. We will continue to utilize every resource possible in order to make that a reality,” stated Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers. “We will do all we can to find him”.

If you have any information regarding Hunter Edmondson’s whereabouts, contact Lawrence County’s Emergency Communications Center at 931-762-0450 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at 931-762-3646.

Members of the sheriff’s department, Lawrenceburg Police Department, Lawrence County Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Lawrenceburg Fire Department, and Tennessee Highway Patrol, in addition to several community residents, have been searching the area of Edmondson’s disappearance despite extremely cold overnight temperatures and wooded terrain.

