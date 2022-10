JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man.

According to JCSO, Kaleb Wilson, 25, of Center Point, has been missing since Oct. 15. He is described as being 5’10”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information, contact JCSO at 205-325-5700.