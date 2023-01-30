JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a kayaker who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to JCSO, officers received a report at around 2:20 p.m. that 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields was missing. Family members say Fields went to Bayview Lake to go kayak fishing Saturday and hasn’t been heard from since around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Star One and other personnel were deployed to search the area around the lake but did not locate Fields. If you have any information, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.