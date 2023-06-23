According to the JCSO, Eleyah Williams ran away June 19 and was last seen at 9 p.m. that day. (Courtesy: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released a missing persons alert Friday for a 15-year-old girl from Bessemer.

According to the JCSO, Eleyah Williams ran away Monday and was last seen at 9 p.m. that day. She was seen possibly entering a black car. Williams was last seen wearing a white shirt, black socks and no shoes with her hair in a long braid.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact the JCSO by calling 205-325-1450 and selecting “option 2.”