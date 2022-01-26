JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating family of a deceased inmate.

According to the coroner’s office, 65-year-old Carey Edward Winfield was found dead in his jail cell on January 23 and all attempts to reach family have failed.

Winfield was born in Alabama and lived in Bessemer (1987), Brighton (1988-1993), Birmingham (1993-1996) and was a tenant at Serenity Place Nursing Home in 2014.

No foul play is suspected in Winfield’s death.

Anyone with information regarding Winfield’s family is asked to call the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603