Jefferson County coroner searching for family of 3 deceased men

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the families of three dead elderly men.

(Left) Kenneth Wayne, 81, of Hoover, was a resident at the Diversicare of Riverchase under the care of Compassus Hospice when he passed away of natural causes around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

(Right) Bruce Richard Higdon, 82, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive inside his 900 block of 46th Street West residence by police just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 7 while performing a welfare check at the request of a friend. He died of natural causes. Higdon reportedly lived alone and friends have no knowledge of any family for him.

Not photographed above, 73-year-old William Henry Foster Jr. was found unresponsive inside his 1500 block of Hill Drive Irondale residence by a neighbor just before 10 a.m. Dec. 10 while performing a welfare check. He died of natural causes.

Both Higdon and Foster reportedly lived alone and friends have no knowledge of any family for him. All attempts to locate a family for any of the men above have failed.

Anyone with information regarding the families of the men above is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.