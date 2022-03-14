JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medial Examiner’s Office is searching for the families of two men who recently died.

Martinez Durend Gilchrist, pictured left in the photo above, was found unresponsive on a sidewalk outside of a business in Birmingham on Feb. 24. According to coroner Bill Yates, Gilchrist, 50, was homeless and all attempts to locate his family have failed.

William David Flowers, pictured right, was found unresponsive in his Grayson Valley residence when a friend performed a welfare check on Feb. 27. All attempts to locate his family have failed. He was 66 at the time of his death. According to the coroner, it is believed that Flowers’ parents lived on Brewster Road near his home before they died.

Anyone with information pertaining to the families of these two men are encouraged to contact the JCC and Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.