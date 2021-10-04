JCSO asking for help finding 2 missing Fairfield teens last seen leaving foster home

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating two missing teenagers in Fairfield.

Danasia Goodon, 14, (left) and Melodie Melton, 15, (right) were last seen Monday leaving Grace House Ministries, a foster care facility. JCSO says they are both likely in the Birmingham area.

Goodon is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Melton is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on either teens’ location, contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.