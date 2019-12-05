Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Jasper police searching for missing 90-year old man

Missing

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Benny Manasco. Manasco was last seen leaving his job at Bevill Community College on Dec. 4, 2019, around 9:15 p.m.

How to identify Manasco:

He is a 6-ft-tall, white male and weighs 225 pounds.

He drives at 2012 white Ford Fusion bearing license plate number 9940AK3.

Note:

Manasco possibly traveled from Jasper to Cordova where he lives.

Next Steps:

If anyone has information about Manasco’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Detective Alfred Handley of the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.

You can view the original post from the Jasper Police Department below:

The Jasper Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to locate a missing person. Benny Manasco, age 90,…

Posted by Jasper Police Department on Thursday, December 5, 2019

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events