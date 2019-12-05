Jasper police searching for missing 90-year old man

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department is searching for 90-year-old Benny Manasco. Manasco was last seen leaving his job at Bevill Community College on Dec. 4, 2019, around 9:15 p.m.

How to identify Manasco:

He is a 6-ft-tall, white male and weighs 225 pounds.

He drives at 2012 white Ford Fusion bearing license plate number 9940AK3.

Note:

Manasco possibly traveled from Jasper to Cordova where he lives.

Next Steps:

If anyone has information about Manasco’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Detective Alfred Handley of the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.

You can view the original post from the Jasper Police Department below:

