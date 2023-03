IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Poice Department announced it is searching for a senior woman on Saturday night.

According to the IPD, Fredrecia Spencer wandered off from the 200 block of Moss Rock Lane. She was last seen at 3 p.m. wearing a dark blue shirt and blue pants. Spencer suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

The IPD is conducting the search with Irondale Fire and Rescue. If anyone sees Spencer, they are asked to call the IPD at 205-956-5990.