IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 73-year-old man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eugene Mines was last seen walking away around 4 p.m. Tuesday from his residence on Dixieland Road. He was wearing a gray shirt and black pants. Mines walks with a cane and may have a condition impairing his judgment.

Mines is 5-foot-8, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. Those who have information on Mines’ whereabouts are urged to call the IPD at 205-956-5990.