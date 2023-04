HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager who was last seen Saturday night.

According to HPD, Sophi Kitchens was last seen leaving her residence in the 1500 block of 27th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen carrying a backpack as she left the residence.

If you have any information, contact Sgt. Campbell at 205-491-3523.