BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama has set up a donation form for those who would like to contribute to the reward fund for information regarding the disappearance of 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Russell.

If you click here, you will be taken to a form asking for your first and last name, plus your email address. After you fill that out, click “Donate” on the form. You will then be directed to a page where you can type out the amount of money you would like to donate. You can donate through PayPal or with a debit or credit card.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama stated donations of any amount are appreciated. You do not have to pay a fee when donating.

According to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, $58,260.95 has been put into the reward fund as of 6:52 p.m. Saturday. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama inserted $5,000, while an anonymous donor contributed $20,000. The Birmingham Association of Realtors donated $25,000, and individual donors have raised $8,260.95.

According to the Hoover Police Department, Russell called police to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 around 9:30 pm on Thursday. Russell then called a family member to tell them she was stopping to check on the child between Galleria Flyover and Exit 10. When police arrived in the area, they located Russell’s car and some of her belongings nearby but did not find her or a child.

Police describe Russell as 5’4″ and 150-160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes. The HPD said it has not received any other calls regarding a missing child.

Anyone with information regarding Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD at 205-444-7562.