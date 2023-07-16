HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — 25-year-old Carlee Russell is home with family Sunday night after being missing for two days.

She was reported missing Thursday night after telling a 911 operator and a relative that she was checking on a child on the side of I-459 in Hoover.

When officers arrived on the scene, they only found her wig, cell phone and purse on the roadway near her vehicle. Her Apple Watch was inside her purse.

Law enforcement, family, friends and those in the community searched, canvassed the areas with flyers and prayed for her safe return.

Then after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Hoover 911 center received a call from her residence that she returned home on foot. She was immediately taken to UAB Hospital to be evaluated, treated and was later released.

Her mother Talitha Russell released a statement on Facebook Sunday stating in part “God is faithful and has answered our prayers. … Our baby is safe!”

Carlee Russell’s neighbor, Gil Price, told CBS 42 he is also happy to know she is safe with her family.

“When we hear about things happening in downtown Birmingham, that’s downtown Birmingham,” Price said. “But when it’s four doors away, it really comes close to home. So again, we’re just thrilled for the family, thrilled for her and we hope this never happens again.”

Russell is home now, but many questions remain unanswered.

“All those facts will come out, but right now we know that she was there and then she wasn’t,” Hoover Police Department Chief Nick Derzis said. “And now she is home, which is the result we want and all those things in between we’ll figure out.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.