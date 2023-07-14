HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who vanished after calling 911 to report seeing a child walking alone along the interstate.

According to Hoover Police, 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Russell called police to report a toddler walking on the side of I-459 near Exit 10 around 9:30 pm on Thursday. Russell then called a family member to tell them she was stopping to check on the child.

When police arrived in the area they located Russell’s car and some of her belongings nearby, but did not find her or a child.

Hoover Police said the have not received any other calls regarding a missing child.

Anyone with information regarding Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call Hoover Police at 205-444-7562.